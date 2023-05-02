The Lancaster County Coroner identified the man killed in a Monday city shooting as Israel Lugo, 69, of Lancaster.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of West New Street and North Market, near North Prince Street, at 2:02 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Lugo, who was unresponsive and appeared to have been shot, according to a news release by the Lancaster Bureau of Police. Lugo was transported to a local hospital but didn't survive his injuries.

Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni said Lugo died of multiple gunshot wounds and ruled the death a homicide.

Arch Street Center, which provides mental health services, is in the 600 block of North Market Street, about two blocks from Clipper Magazine Stadium and less than a block away from the site of the shooting.

Brad Hollowniczky, a member ambassador at the center, said police asked for their front outside security footage. The suspect can be seen fleeing the scene, running down North Market Street toward West Frederick Street.

At the time of the shooting, Hollowniczky was at work, but he didn’t know it happened until a member of the center came back from a nearby convenience store.

The member was at the Turkey Hill at 5 W. Clay St., which is about a block away from the shooting, when he heard multiple gunshots. When he got back to the center, police had already blocked off the street.

Hollowniczky said he doesn’t recall any other shootings in the area recently.

Sgt. Dan Davis, of Lancaster Bureau of Police, said no suspects are identified yet and officers are still investigating the scene. Anyone with information should call Lancaster police at 717-735-3301.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.