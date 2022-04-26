A kayaker whose body was recovered in the Conestoga River on Monday has been identified by Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Richard Lackey, 76, of West Hempfield Township, was found in the water near Circle Avenue sometime late Monday morning, Diamantoni said.

Diamantoni was unsure if the area where Lackey was found was in Lancaster city or Lancaster Township, both of which border that portion of the river.

Lackey was transported to a forensic center where he will undergo an autopsy Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews including boats and helicopters began searching for Lackey after he was reported missing around 9:26 p.m. Sunday, according to a WGAL report. Lackey had last been heard from around 3 p.m. Sunday, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) told the news agency.

A kayak and paddle were recovered several miles farther upstream near East Walnut Street early Monday afternoon with the aid of a helicopter. It was not clear if either item belonged to Lackey.