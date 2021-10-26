An Elizabethtown teenager who was killed after crashing into a tree in West Donegal Township has been identified by Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Colby Hall, 17, struck a tree in the 700 block of Amosite Road, north of Bainbridge Road (Route 241) west of Elizabethtown, at 11:34 p.m. Friday. Hall’s vehicle then burst into flames, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene early Saturday morning.

An autopsy Monday determined Hall died of multiple traumatic injuries and thermal burns, Diamantoni said.