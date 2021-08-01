A motorcyclist who was killed after crashing in East Petersburg last week has been identified by Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Nathaniel F. Varner, 52, of East Petersburg, was traveling west along the 2600 block of State Street near Cottage Place when he lost control and began to slide on the road at 6:52 p.m. on Friday, Diamantoni said. A Northern Lancaster County Regional police news release previously stated Varner, whose identity had not yet been publicly released, was 41 years old.

Varner was transported to Lancaster General Hospital where he died of multiple traumatic injuries, Diamantoni said.

Varner’s cause of death was determined based on an external examination, Diamantoni said. An autopsy will not be performed, though Varner underwent a CT scan to document his injuries.

The crash caused Varner to separate from the motorcycle, which crashed with an oncoming SUV, police said. The SUV’s driver was not injured in the crash.