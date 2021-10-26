An East Earl man who was killed after colliding with a truck in Caernarvon Township has been identified by Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Leon Robert Armant, 75, died of multiple traumatic injuries, Diamantoni said. His death was ruled accidental.

An autopsy was not performed, but Armant did undergo an external examination, a toxicology exam and a CT scan over the weekend, Diamantoni said.

Armant was traveling south along North Red School Road when he turned left into oncoming traffic on Main Street (Route 23), southwest of New Morgan near the Berks County line, at 8:49 a.m., state police said in a news release. Armant was then struck by an oncoming Ford truck, which had attempted to swerve into the opposite lane to avoid him.

The collision pushed Armant’s vehicle backwards, causing it to strike a utility pole before it came to a rest in the eastbound lane of Route 23.

Armant was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said.

The Ford spun until it struck an embankment and a road sign at the corner of the intersection. The 16-year-old driver of the Ford was not injured, but was evaluated at a nearby hospital.

Lancaster state police are investigating the crash.