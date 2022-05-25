Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni has identified a Delaware County man who was killed in a construction accident at Lancaster Country Club earlier this week.

An external examination Tuesday morning showed that 26-year-old Christopher Chizauskie died of mechanical asphyxia, or pressure on his chest wall that prevented him from being able to breathe, Diamantoni said. His death was ruled accidental.

Chizauskie, of Thornton, about five miles west of Media, was working as a contractor at the country club at 1466 New Holland Pike in Manheim Township when the accident occurred sometime around 2 p.m. Monday, according to previous reporting.

A club official said Chizauskie was an employee of Mottin Golf Course Renovations. Attempts to contact a Mottin representative for comment by email have not been successful.

All nines were closed Tuesday as a result of the incident. Golf was scheduled to resumed at the club on Wednesday, though the Dogwood-Highlands course was to remain closed pending the completion of Manheim Township police’s investigation into the death.