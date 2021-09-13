A Columbia man has been identified as the motorcyclist who died after crashing into another vehicle Sunday evening, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Anthony Walters, 34, died of multiple traumatic injuries, an external examination showed Monday, Diamantoni said. Walters’ death was ruled accidental.

Walters had entered the oncoming traffic lane to pass two cars on Malleable Road when the second car, driven by a 61-year-old Columbia man, turned left onto Pheasant Drive around 7:28 p.m., Columbia Borough police said in a news release. Walters then struck the driver’s side of the car and died at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to call Columbia Borough police at 717-684-7735.