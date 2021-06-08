An Adamstown man who was killed after crashing in West Cocalico Township early Sunday morning has been identified by Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Tyler Leisey lost control of the Chevrolet Silveradro he was driving as it was negotiating a sharp left turn at Route 897 and Sportsman Road and struck a utility pole as it skidded off the road at around 1:15 a.m., Ephrata police said in a news release. The collision caused the truck to flip onto its side.

First responders arrived to find Leisey, the vehicle’s only occupant, unresponsive, police said. Leisey later died at the scene.

An autopsy Monday morning concluded that Leisey died as a result of multiple traumatic injuries, Diamantoni said.

The road was shut down for several hours as police investigated the scene and Denver and Schoeneck firefighters freed Leisey from the wreckage, according to the news release.