Former funeral director Andrew Scheid, who was found dead Monday evening in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle, died of a pulmonary embolism, according to Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, which performed an autopsy this morning and ruled his death “natural.”

Scheid, 51, of Manor Township was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in the lot at Good’s Store, a hardware and home goods retailer at 333 W 4th St., Quarryville, the coroner’s office said. A deputy coroner who responded to the scene at 7:15 p.m. pronounced Scheid dead.

Scheid had been released from prison in early February after serving nearly two months of a sentence for mishandling bodies and falsifying paperwork. At the time of his death, Scheid had been on house arrest but was permitted to work.

Scheid, who formerly owned and operated Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home locations in Millersville and Lancaster, was charged in August 2020 with four counts each of tampering with public records and misdemeanor abuse of corpse. He eventually pleaded guilty to the four counts of abuse of a corpse and no contest to the tampering with public records charges.