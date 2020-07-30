The Lancaster County Coroner confirmed the identities of the two men found dead in the bed of a burned pickup truck Tuesday morning.

Dr. Stephen Diamantoni identified the bodies as Jonathan Rivera, 29, of Lancaster, and Eugenio Morales-Torres, 33, of Columbia.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday that police believed the bodies to be Rivera and Morales-Torres, but the identities hadn't been confirmed yet.

Police believe Rivera and Morales-Torres were shot by 36-year-old Ezequiel Almodovar at his home along Hunsecker Road in Upper Leacock Township.

Almodovar is charged with two counts of homicide, arson, tampering with evidence and two counts of abuse of a corpse.

The bodies of the men were loaded into the back of Morales-Torres' pickup truck and driven to a farm lane in Manor Township where the vehicle was set on fire Tuesday morning, the district attorney's office said.

The two men had gone to visit "Zeke," or Almodovar, Monday night and never returned home. Police went to Almodovar's house Tuesday morning and found blood and fired cartridge casings in the driveway, and a bloody blanket and towel after searching inside the residence.

Police believe Almodovar to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call East Lampeter Township police at 717-291-4676.