Human remains were found in a parking lot behind Target and The Amish Farm & House off Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, Wednesday morning.

East Lampeter Township police were called to the scene at 9:36 a.m. Wednesday.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed that the remains were human, but didn't say if it was a man or woman.

An autopsy will be planned for either Friday or Monday, Diamantoni said.

It was hard to tell how long the remains had been there from the initial investigation, Diamantoni said.

Police said that the public is in no immediate danger.

A detective with East Lampeter Township said that a report of human remains was called in, but didn't detail how they were found.