The coroner was called to a police incident in Mountville early on Sunday, according to a report from WGAL.

Officials were called to the area of the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville, according to WGAL.

Emergency dispatchers told WGAL the incident began before 4 a.m. on Sunday. The coroner confirmed to WGAL that a male is dead at the scene.

West Hempfield Township police are currently investigating.