The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene of where a 5-year-old boy was reportedly swept into the Susquehanna River near Conoy Township on Sunday afternoon.



The child’s mother said she saw her son being carried away by a stream into the river in the 2500 block of River Road, near the Falmouth Boat Launch south of Falmouth, sometime before 12:30 p.m., according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.



As many as 11 boats, including units from Dauphin, York and Cumberland counties, were called to the scene.



Firefighters prepared ground searches along the river heading north from the boat launch, according to dispatch reports.

The coroner’s van was seen arriving at the boat launch at 5:41 p.m. It departed at 6:06 p.m.

Attempts to reach Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni were not immediately successful.