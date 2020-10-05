Officials from the Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded a fatal crash in Providence Township on Monday night.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at 8:42 p.m. to the area of Route 272 and Pennsy Road for the crash, according to Lancaster County Communications.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said a driver lost control of their vehicle and went through a guardrail and down an embankment. The vehicle either ended up in or near a creek, but Diamantoni was not on scene and didn't know specifics.

An image taken by an LNP | LancasterOnline photographer appears to show a pickup truck near a shallow creek.

Diamantoni said at least one person was trapped in the vehicle. The condition of that person was not immediately clear, and it is not known how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Officials have closed Route 272 southbound at Mt. Hope School Road. Crews were still at the scene as of 10:25 p.m.

Lancaster County 911 dispatchers declined to comment on the crash and referred questions to Pennsylvania State Police for additional comment. A spokeswoman for state police could not be immediately reached for comment.

Witnesses ID’d man who shot, killed another: Lancaster police A Lancaster man accused of fatally shooting another man late Saturday in the city remained a…

Man sexually assaulted girl for years: Elizabethtown police More than a dozen felony charges have been filed against an Elizabethtown man accused of sex…