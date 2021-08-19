The Lancaster County Coroner was called to the scene of a vehicle fire late Wednesday night in East Donegal Township, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The incident happened near Colebrook Road and Kraybill Church Road shortly before midnight, according to LCWC.

When the first arriving units got to the scene, they reported that the fire was well involved.

Shortly after, officials said that there was one person in the vehicle.

Details about the person in the vehicle have not yet been released, as of Thursday morning.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.