Emergency crews were called to a residence in West Donegal Township for a report of a fire Monday.

Crews were called to the intersection of Bossler and Maytown Road at 11:45 a.m. for a reported fire, with at least two dozen units responding to the scene. A nearby resident reported they felt an explosion. Crews on scene mentioned propane tanks could be in a structure.

A county alert indicates two people escaped the structure before it exploded. A dispatcher from Lancaster County Wide Communications declined to comment.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office was also called to the scene.

Anthony Reigle, 53, lives on Bossler Road nearby. He was on a lunch break working at home when he heard a "huge explosion" which shook his house and knocked pictures off his walls.

Reigle, who compared the sound to an airplane crash, looked outside and saw a fireball with a large pillar of black smoke rising from the property.

He and about 13 other neighbors ran to the scene. Reigle reported seeing two propane tanks on the side of the property where the garage used to be and another at the back. The house itself was "completely flattened."

"There was nothing," he said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.