Elizabethtown Borough fire 02172020

Firefighters respond to an apartment fire at East High and South Spruce streets in Elizabethtown Borough on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

 ROBERT DEVONSHIRE JR | LNP Correspondent

Lancaster County Coroner's office staff has arrived to an Elizabethtown Borough apartment where fire broke out Monday morning.

Staff arrived about 7:50 a.m. to the apartment at 204 East High Street. Firefighters had been dispatched just before 6:30 a.m. to what was described as a fire on the second floor; it was declared under control about 7:38 a.m.

The apartment, at East High and South Spruce, is in a two-story building.

About a dozen units responded from departments including Elizabethtown, Mount Joy and Mastersonville.

