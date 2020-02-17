Lancaster County Coroner's office staff has arrived to an Elizabethtown Borough apartment where fire broke out Monday morning.
Staff arrived about 7:50 a.m. to the apartment at 204 East High Street. Firefighters had been dispatched just before 6:30 a.m. to what was described as a fire on the second floor; it was declared under control about 7:38 a.m.
The apartment, at East High and South Spruce, is in a two-story building.
About a dozen units responded from departments including Elizabethtown, Mount Joy and Mastersonville.