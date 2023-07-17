The Lancaster County Coroner's Office was called to a crash that closed part of Route 222 in West Lampeter Township on Monday afternoon.

Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the person who died isn't being released yet.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the 1000 block of Beaver Valley Pike, also called Route 222, around 3:30 p.m. Over a dozen emergency crews responded to the scene.

The 1000 block of Beaver Valley Pike is closed.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.