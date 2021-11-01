The Lancaster County Coroner's office was called to the scene of a crash in Mount Joy Township Monday morning, according to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

The crash happened around 10:18 a.m. near Mount Gretna and Prospect roads, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Mount Gretna Road is closed in both directions, according to 511pa.com.

Diamantoni wasn't immediately aware of how many people were involved in the crash, and a supervisor with LCWC was unable to provide additional information around 11 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.