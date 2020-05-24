A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Salisbury Township Sunday afternoon, radio dispatch said.

The incident took place at 2:56 p.m. near the intersection of White Horse and Buena Vista roads, Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

A supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said the coroner was dispatched.

Emergency units have the road closed down from the intersection of White Horse and Buena Vista roads to the intersection of Route 897 and Route 340, dispatch said.