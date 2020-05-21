After moving closer to one of Gov. Tom Wolf's key requirements for a partial reopening of its economy, Lancaster County took a step in the other direction this week as coronavirus cases increased.

The county has had 326 new cases in the past seven days, up from 294 in the previous seven days, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Combined, the two-week total pushes the county to 114 cases per 100,000 population over the most recent 14-day period. The local score had been falling and stood at just over 100 earlier in the week.

Wolf's metric is for counties to have no more than 50 cases per 100,000 people in the 14 days before moving from the "red" of lockdown to the "yellow" of partial economic activity. So far, 37 of the state's 67 counties have moved to yellow and 12 more are set to do so on Friday.

Republican leaders in Lancaster County declared their own move to yellow last week, despite what Wolf says is a risk of new increases in cases and deaths. The local officials acknowledge that as testing expands, cases are likely to increase as more people with milder symptoms are identified as having COVID-19.

But as long as hospitals continue to have plenty of capacity to treat patients, they argue, the economy should be able to begin resuming carefully in an effort to prevent more job loss and business bankruptcies.

Indeed, testing volume went up more sharply than the number of new cases this week, and the portion of tests turning out positive has fallen.

In the past seven days, 2,525 people have been tested in Lancaster County, and 13% of them have been positive. For the prior seven days, 1,949 people were tested and 15% were positive.

During the peak of the pandemic's impact here a few weeks ago, the percentage of positive tests was approaching 19%.

This week's number of new cases in Lancaster County took a whiplashing path, with 41 cases on Tuesday, 6 cases on Wednesday and a near record 91 cases on Thursday.

Here are the number of new cases here each day for the past two weeks, as reported by the state heath department:

May 21 - 91

May 20 - 6

May 19 - 41

May 18 - 44

May 17 - 38

May 16 - 42

May 15 - 64

May 14 - 39

May 13 - 30

May 12 - 39

May 11 - 33

May 10 - 38

May 9 - 63

May 8 - 52