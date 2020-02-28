Lots of local stores have sold out of medical masks. But don’t fret: They won’t do much to protect you against coronavirus anyway, state and federal health officials say.

Most healthy people, they say, will benefit more from simple handwashing and keeping their distance from those who are ill.

And buying masks unnecessarily means fewer available for medical workers and others who really do need them, they say.

"At present, the level of risk in the U.S. is very low, and routine wearing of masks is not indicated," said Dr. Peter Rabinowitz, a University of Washington professor of environmental and occupational health sciences, family medicine and global health.

Surgical masks can help prevent the spreading of germs by those who are sick, but the loose-fitting devices offer little protection against breathing in airborne bacteria or viruses, experts say.

"Masks in general are not the first line of defense against respiratory infections,” Rabinowitz said.

“Much more important are frequent hand-washing, keeping your distance from people who are sick and coughing, and if you are sick, staying home or if necessary wearing a mask to avoid coughing as many droplets into the air."

Local stores sold out

Surgical masks were sold out at four Lancaster County Rite Aid or CVS Pharmacy stores visited Thursday.

One CVS employee said the masks, which had been sold out for weeks, were also not part of a recent delivery to the store, indicating they are out of stock in the warehouse.

Tim Zuch, an owner and pharmacist at Sloan’s Pharmacy, said it generally only stocks surgical masks and those are back ordered.

He’s seen a run on masks before, he said — for instance, a couple of years ago during a particularly bad flu season.

“This is probably a little worse than that,” he said, noting that he’s heard surgical masks primarily keep wearers from spreading disease, not catching it.

It’s not just medical masks that are selling fast.

Dust masks and construction respirators were completely sold out Thursday at the Lowe's on Rohrerstown Road.

At the Home Depot on Fruitville Pike, there was only one respirator for mold and lead paint removal in a section with space for 16 different dust masks or respirators. A sign next to the nearly empty display read "Limit 10 per customer."

“We are out of stock at all the stores in the district and online,” said Home Depot manager Trina Barton, noting that doesn’t usually happen and she thinks the demand is driven by the coronavirus. “They must have started talking about it again on the news.”

2 types of medical masks

CDC officials said Thursday they do not currently recommend the general public wear masks to protect against COVID-19.

There are two general types of masks designed for germs: Disposable facemasks, aka surgical or procedure or medical masks, and more serious ones called N95 respirators.

The first can help keep wearers from spreading germs, but do not reliably protect against inhaling them, according to the CDC. And the second is cumbersome and needs to be fitted and sealed properly —\!q something experts say untrained people are unlikely to accomplish.

Brittany Lauffer, a Pennsylvania Department of Health spokeswoman, said it’s essential that protective equipment be available for those who need it, “such as health care workers, EMS providers, those with serious medical issues, and those with compromised immune systems.”

“At this time, it is important for people to not rush out and buy a mask,” she said, reiterating that no one in the state has tested positive for COVID-19.

LNP wire services contributed to this story.

