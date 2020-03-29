The daily dance party at my house has a new old friend in the mix.

Liz Phair now pops up in a bunch of my playlists. She’s in the rotation after I spent a few days listening to her music, wondering why I ever left it behind. And I dug into her back catalog after reading her memoir, “Horror Stories.”

In a time when being 5 feet from someone is its own horror story, this memoir has been a good diversion. Even before social distancing was the norm, I burned through it. This memoir is not a tell-all “Behind the Music” episode of a ’90s rock goddess in book form. It’s a collection of whipsmart essays connecting pivotal moments in her life and career.

Phair could have written this book at any time since her debut album “Exile in Guyville” came out in 1993. Releasing it now allows us to look at her experiences through our post-#MeToo view of the world.

There are chapters throughout the book that are gut-wrenching in different ways. A chapter near the end starts with news of accusations about her latest collaborator. He’s unnamed but we all now know it’s Ryan Adams.

They were working on a song-by-song response to the Beatles’ “White Album.” The chapter unfolds to share the gauntlet of sexual harassment she’s dealt with, starting long before Adams, long before she started making music.

I had hoped that making something like “Exile” would buffer her from all of that. The album is a track-by-track response to the Rolling Stone’s “Exile on Main Street.” The give and take between the albums is brilliant. Her “Exile” stands alone as an album like no other at that time from a woman who refuses to be ignored or be taken advantage.

But Phair’s memoir explains in painful detail what she’s had to deal with and the pain she’s caused. She’s unflinching about the affair that ends her marriage and the times that haunt her, the times she could have done the right thing but didn’t.

This book came out in the fall around the same time a few other women in rock released memoirs. I also have “Face It: A Memoir” from Debbie Harry on the top of my list along with “Year of the Monkey” by Patti Smith.

Reading about Smith’s latest was a reminder to get caught up. I checked out her previous book, “M Train,” from the library. The collection of essays is written by a musician from a different generation from Phair, a poet, a traveler and a coffee-drinker. These essays are about nothing and everything. She writes about her life today, scribbling in a cafe, feeding her cats and riding the subway. She also writes about journeys far away that seem impossibly disconnected from our lives today.

I don’t have a ton of time these days, working from home with a rambunctious toddler. But when I take the time for a book after her bedtime, I’m looking forward to reading much more from these women who rock.

And in case you were wondering, Liz Phair’s new album, “Soberish,” is slated to come out this summer. Two weeks ago, she announced a tour with Alanis Morissette and Garbage.

