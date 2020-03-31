Almost a tenth of Pennsylvania nursing homes have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Spokesman Nate Wardle said in an email that as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday there were 132 cases in 67 nursing homes, out of the 695 licensed ones in the state.

He declined to say how many were in Lancaster County, which has 32 nursing homes.

According to the department, the COVID-19 cases represent 0.15% of the population in Pennsylvania's nursing homes.

"We are certainly very concerned about cases in nursing homes, personal care homes, assisted living homes and other long term care facilities," state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday. She said the department is closely investigating any outbreaks or deaths in such facilities "to protect patients and staff."

LNP previously reported that at least six local nursing homes or retirement communities have confirmed that a resident or staffer tested positive for the virus.

Now it's up to seven, as Homestead Village in East Hempfield Township confirmed a March 28 post on its website that said it was informed that day that an occasional employee who had mild symptoms had tested positive. The person had not worked since March 14 "and was never symptomatic while on campus," the post said.

It noted that the home notified "the small number of residents who may have interacted with the team member over 14 days ago" and the employee's coworkers, and that the person "has recovered and is looking forward to being cleared to come back to work in accordance with the Department of Health and CDC guidelines."

Additionally, spokeswoman Christina Gallagher said Tuesday that no residents or other staff have tested positive.

Another continuing care retirement community that had previously reported a staff member tested positive, Garden Spot, confirmed a Monday post that said a single person in independent living "passed away last week" and later test results showed the person had COVID-19.

Additionally, it said, a married couple in independent living had tested positive.

"One is in the hospital and the other is self-quarantined and recovering at home," the home said. "Please pray for them, it is a very difficult situation for both of them. We are providing physical and emotional support to the person at home, as well as, delivering meals and other essentials as needed."