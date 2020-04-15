17848 DOH Testing Lab

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on Friday, March 6, 2020.

 Natalie Kolb | PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

COVID-19 has been found in 17 nursing homes or similar long-term care facilities in Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The new information from the department does not identify the homes or say how many cases each has. But all together, it shows 248 cases and 20 deaths across the 17 facilities, and 13 of the facilities have outbreaks.

Statewide, it reports 3,316 cases, 201 outbreaks, and 324 deaths across 294 facilities. 

In Lancaster County, the number of cases in senior facilities amounts to 27% of the 914 total cases the state has reported in Lancaster County. The 20 deaths in senior facilities amounts to 69% of the 29 coronavirus deaths that state has reported here.

But the county's coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, said Wednesday that there have now been 70 coronavirus deaths here in total.

COVID-19 Cases Associated with LTCFs or Personal Care Homes to Date [as of April 15, 2020]

Facility CountyNumber Of FacilitiesNumber Of CasesNumber Of DeathsN Outbreaks Started
ADAMS1111
ALLEGHENY181401611
BEAVER270101
BERKS121931310
BUCKS291782422
BUTLER31722
CARBON21252
CHESTER141051612
CLARION1101
CLEARFIELD1101
COLUMBIA11201
CUMBERLAND33022
DAUPHIN32803
DELAWARE342884129
ERIE1101
FAYETTE1311
INDIANA21111
LACKAWANNA9169127
LANCASTER172482013
LEBANON1501
LEHIGH101251010
LUZERNE11132219
LYCOMING1101
MERCER1100
MONROE667135
MONTGOMERY525516040
NORTHAMPTON1021199
PHILADELPHIA41602340
PIKE11811
SUSQUEHANNA32511
WASHINGTON1100
WESTMORELAND468113
YORK1100
PENNSYLVANIA2973316324201

