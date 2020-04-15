COVID-19 has been found in 17 nursing homes or similar long-term care facilities in Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The new information from the department does not identify the homes or say how many cases each has. But all together, it shows 248 cases and 20 deaths across the 17 facilities, and 13 of the facilities have outbreaks.

Statewide, it reports 3,316 cases, 201 outbreaks, and 324 deaths across 294 facilities.

In Lancaster County, the number of cases in senior facilities amounts to 27% of the 914 total cases the state has reported in Lancaster County. The 20 deaths in senior facilities amounts to 69% of the 29 coronavirus deaths that state has reported here.

But the county's coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, said Wednesday that there have now been 70 coronavirus deaths here in total.

COVID-19 Cases Associated with LTCFs or Personal Care Homes to Date [as of April 15, 2020]

Facility County Number Of Facilities Number Of Cases Number Of Deaths N Outbreaks Started ADAMS 1 1 1 1 ALLEGHENY 18 140 16 11 BEAVER 2 70 10 1 BERKS 12 193 13 10 BUCKS 29 178 24 22 BUTLER 3 17 2 2 CARBON 2 12 5 2 CHESTER 14 105 16 12 CLARION 1 1 0 1 CLEARFIELD 1 1 0 1 COLUMBIA 1 12 0 1 CUMBERLAND 3 30 2 2 DAUPHIN 3 28 0 3 DELAWARE 34 288 41 29 ERIE 1 1 0 1 FAYETTE 1 3 1 1 INDIANA 2 11 1 1 LACKAWANNA 9 169 12 7 LANCASTER 17 248 20 13 LEBANON 1 5 0 1 LEHIGH 10 125 10 10 LUZERNE 11 132 21 9 LYCOMING 1 1 0 1 MERCER 1 1 0 0 MONROE 6 67 13 5 MONTGOMERY 52 551 60 40 NORTHAMPTON 10 211 9 9 PHILADELPHIA 41 602 34 0 PIKE 1 18 1 1 SUSQUEHANNA 3 25 1 1 WASHINGTON 1 1 0 0 WESTMORELAND 4 68 11 3 YORK 1 1 0 0 PENNSYLVANIA 297 3316 324 201

