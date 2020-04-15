COVID-19 has been found in 17 nursing homes or similar long-term care facilities in Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The new information from the department does not identify the homes or say how many cases each has. But all together, it shows 248 cases and 20 deaths across the 17 facilities, and 13 of the facilities have outbreaks.
Statewide, it reports 3,316 cases, 201 outbreaks, and 324 deaths across 294 facilities.
In Lancaster County, the number of cases in senior facilities amounts to 27% of the 914 total cases the state has reported in Lancaster County. The 20 deaths in senior facilities amounts to 69% of the 29 coronavirus deaths that state has reported here.
But the county's coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, said Wednesday that there have now been 70 coronavirus deaths here in total.
COVID-19 Cases Associated with LTCFs or Personal Care Homes to Date [as of April 15, 2020]
|Facility County
|Number Of Facilities
|Number Of Cases
|Number Of Deaths
|N Outbreaks Started
|ADAMS
|1
|1
|1
|1
|ALLEGHENY
|18
|140
|16
|11
|BEAVER
|2
|70
|10
|1
|BERKS
|12
|193
|13
|10
|BUCKS
|29
|178
|24
|22
|BUTLER
|3
|17
|2
|2
|CARBON
|2
|12
|5
|2
|CHESTER
|14
|105
|16
|12
|CLARION
|1
|1
|0
|1
|CLEARFIELD
|1
|1
|0
|1
|COLUMBIA
|1
|12
|0
|1
|CUMBERLAND
|3
|30
|2
|2
|DAUPHIN
|3
|28
|0
|3
|DELAWARE
|34
|288
|41
|29
|ERIE
|1
|1
|0
|1
|FAYETTE
|1
|3
|1
|1
|INDIANA
|2
|11
|1
|1
|LACKAWANNA
|9
|169
|12
|7
|LANCASTER
|17
|248
|20
|13
|LEBANON
|1
|5
|0
|1
|LEHIGH
|10
|125
|10
|10
|LUZERNE
|11
|132
|21
|9
|LYCOMING
|1
|1
|0
|1
|MERCER
|1
|1
|0
|0
|MONROE
|6
|67
|13
|5
|MONTGOMERY
|52
|551
|60
|40
|NORTHAMPTON
|10
|211
|9
|9
|PHILADELPHIA
|41
|602
|34
|0
|PIKE
|1
|18
|1
|1
|SUSQUEHANNA
|3
|25
|1
|1
|WASHINGTON
|1
|1
|0
|0
|WESTMORELAND
|4
|68
|11
|3
|YORK
|1
|1
|0
|0
|PENNSYLVANIA
|297
|3316
|324
|201