Coronavirus forces Lancaster soup kitchens to provide take-out; others closing

David Watkins and more than 100 others enjoyed a free breakfast Monday that included an egg-and-sausage muffin, an orange and coffee, as volunteers didn’t let the coronavirus stop them from feeding the hungry in Lancaster.

But it wasn’t business as usual.

The Anchorage breakfast program, which operates at First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut St., didn’t open its dining room Monday — a change dictated for the foreseeable future by public health guidelines cautioning against people gathering in clusters.

Instead, diners left with food in a plastic bag and ate elsewhere.

The coronavirus is forcing Lancaster city’s robust network of volunteer-provided community meals to adapt.

First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St., for example, has canceled Tuesday dinners and Saturday breakfasts usually served at its community hall.

St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 929 N. Duke St., has similarly canceled its weekday brown bag lunches for two weeks.

Meanwhile, East Chestnut Street Mennonite Church, Grace Lutheran Church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Salvation Army will be handing out bagged meals instead of sit-down meals.

After picking up his bagged breakfast at First UMC, Watkins said, “I’m actually surprised that they’re doing this, with everything shutting down. I’m so grateful.”

Uptick expected

The programs serve not only people who are homeless, but many low-income people like Watkins who need food assistance to save money for rent. Watkins lives in a boarding house where he doesn’t have a refrigerator or kitchen facilities.

“I’m expecting a real uptick in numbers that we’re serving because a lot of people may be unemployed for two or three weeks,” said Patty Eastep, Anchorage executive director. “Closing was not an option for us.”

Aware that some feeding programs have canceled, Anchorage included in its breakfast bags foods for later in the day, including peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, raisins and snacks.

The shift forced Eastep to find room in her budget for such purchases as plastic bags, utensils and biodegradable coffee cups.

Food bank open

A few blocks away, Lancaster County Food Hub, 812 N. Queen St., was open, but clients were lining up outside. Only 10 were allowed inside at a time to go down its food line to select items from a broad array of free groceries stored in its warehouselike pantry.

“It’s much slower, but it’s a safety precaution,” said Gail Rittenhouse, executive director.

But after Gov. Tom Wolf later Monday ordered a statewide shutdown, the Food Hub decided that starting today it would hand out pre-packaged boxes.

“We are well-stocked and ready to go,” Rittenhouse said. “We will let no one go hungry. Now, more than ever, we need to be here.”

The nonprofit agency relies on volunteers, many of whom are retirees who have risk factors that prevent them from coming in, Rittenhouse said.

But so far the Food Hub has enough manpower, she said.

Committed volunteer

Ray Pack is the volunteer cook at the Anchorage breakfast every Monday. He made 168 breakfast sandwiches Monday.

“Somebody has to take care of the people who can’t afford to go to a restaurant or grocery store,” Pack said.

He said he wasn’t too worried about catching the virus.

“You keep your hands clean. You try to stay a distance,” he said. “To hand them a bag or a cup of coffee, I don’t think you can get sick just from that.”

“We’ll manage,” Pack added. “As long as we can keep going, we’re going to keep going.

“Until they make us close.”