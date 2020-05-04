Lancaster and Manheim townships continue to bear the heaviest local toll in the coronavirus pandemic, but deaths are also growing in other parts of Lancaster County, including Lititz, East Hempfield and Rapho townships.

Over the the past two weeks, there have been 55 deaths in Lancaster and Manheim townships, raising the total there to 131.

But there have also been 27 deaths in other parts of the county since April 21, according to data reported by the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Dimantoni, and recorded on the county’s website, which now lists 191 deaths here since March 26.

Just in the past five days, there have been seven new deaths in Lancaster Township, three in Manheim Township, and 11 elsewhere in the county, with Lititz (four) and East Hempfield (three) heading the list.

Looking at the longer period of the past two weeks since April 21:

• Lititz Borough has had eight deaths, raising its total to nine.

• East Hempfield Township has had six more deaths, raising its total also to nine.

• Rapho Township has had three more deaths, raising its total to five, and East Cocalico Township and Columbia each recorded two new deaths, raising their totals to three each. Christiana also had two additional deaths, taking its total to 12.

• Several communities — including Paradise, Salisbury and Warwick townships — have reported their first cases, with Warwick recording two.

Meanwhile, several communities that recorded deaths earlier in April have reported no new losses in the past two weeks. They include Lancaster city, which has had three deaths, and New Holland, at two. And 43 of the county's 60 municipalities continue to be free of coronavirus deaths so far, though many have recorded non-fatal cases of infection.

The vast majority of local deaths have been residents of nursing or personal care homes, and outbreaks at three homes in Lancaster Township have accounted for the large number of deaths in that suburban community that includes neighborhoods just east and west of the city’s border.

Similarly, Manheim Township, the county's largest suburban community, has several nursing and retirement facilities, and many of those who died there were residents of those facilities.

Here is the latest tally of lost lives in each of the 17 local communities that have had coronavirus deaths here, looking at both the past two weeks and the total since late March: