Pennsylvania’s official count of coronavirus deaths dropped by 201 on Thursday after the state health department reversed a decision earlier this week and stopped counting “probable” cases in its daily totals.

With the change, the death count fell from 1,622 on Wednesday to 1,421 on Thursday. It had risen sharply earlier this week when the state began including probable cases.

In Lancaster County, the state’s death count fell by 14, to 72 on Thursday, after being logged at 86 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Lancaster County’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, has continued to report tallies that are well beyond the official data released by the state. That difference has been attributed mostly to the timeliness of his reporting, and the delay in his figures being reflected in the state reports.

As of Thursday afternoon, Diamantoni was reporting 131 deaths in Lancaster County, as reflected on the county's COVID-19 online dashboad. Most of the local deaths have been residents of nursing homes in a handful of local communities.

The state’s health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, said Thursday that “probable” coronavirus cases and deaths are still under investigation and some can take months for a final determination by epidemiologists.

“We continue to refine the data,” Levine said at her daily briefing on Thursday. “… Further review indicated we needed more information before we could attribute those to COVID-19,” Levine said at her daily briefing on Thursday.

