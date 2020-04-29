Darwin Nissley is used to operating on a tight schedule — young steers come into his Mount Joy farm, they are fed until they reach an optimal weight and, then, they are shipped off to be slaughtered.

It's the way things have worked, more-or-less, since Nissley Brothers LLC came into existence in 1983, he said.

But that schedule was interrupted for weeks early this month, when the Montgomery County meat processing plant that accepts Nissley's animals was forced to close due to COVID-19 cases among its workforce, he said.

It's a problem that's lost Nissley revenue, while also localizing a now-nationwide concern that similar shutdowns could lead to a shortage in the United States' meat supply, possibly leaving grocery store counters bare.

"We've been doing this all our lives," Nissley said, and in all those years he hasn't experienced a similar disruption. "Not this severe and not this long."

'Chain is breaking'

Disruptions to the farm-to-grocer supply chain were broadcast to a wide audience this weekend, when officials at international Tyson Foods Inc. purchased full-page ad space in prominent national newspapers.

Within that space, they published a letter warning that "the food supply chain is breaking."

The letter was issued as widespread coronavirus infections and related employee absenteeism led Tyson and other major processors of meats —pork, beef and poultry — to temporarily shutter plants.

Tyson has two processing plants in Lancaster County, both in New Holland. The poultry company has one of the 50 largest workforces in the county, according to state figures.

Tyson officials would not provide the exact number of employees at those plants or say whether any of them have been sick with the virus.

"Since this is an ever-changing situation, we're not sharing specific numbers," a Tyson spokesman said.

Plant closures, Tyson said, caused millions of pounds of unprocessed meat to "disappear from the supply chain," potentially limiting grocery-store stock.

And grocers at the Cumberland County-based Giant Company are closely monitoring potential delays, spokeswoman Ashley Flower said.

"While we are not currently experiencing significant supply issues, it is possible that our full assortment may not be available," she said. "We continue to encourage customers to buy only what they need.

Officials at New York-based Wegmans, with stores regionally, said much the same.

"We are confident supply will stabilize as time goes on," spokeswoman Tracy Van Auker said.

'Responsibility to feed'

But Shannon Powers, spokeswoman for the state agriculture department, said there have been disruptions locally.

"The COVID-19 epidemic has severely disrupted the food supply chain. Poultry processing has slowed due to drastic changes in demand," she said.

That's all while farmers with limited space have been forced to make room by wastefully killing off millions of animals that will never make it to processing plants, Tyson wrote.

In Pennsylvania, those euthanizations have been limited to poultry farms, where space no longer exists to humanely house birds, Powers said.

"Meat producers, for the most part, do not have the same space challenges in housing animals, so we have had no reports of beef or pork producers having to euthanize animals," she said.

Tyson called on federal, state and local governments to find ways to keep processing plants open while ensuring employees are safe from the virus.

"We have a responsibility to feed our country. It is as essential as healthcare," Tyson's letter reads. "This is a challenge that should not be ignored."

State officials have issued guidelines about how to protect employees and the supply chain.

"The department is working to assist large facilities that have seen cases occur, and we are concerned about the potential for spread of COVID-19 in these workplace settings," Powers said.

Tyson's call to action came amid criticism that the company had not done enough to protect its employees, with the Washington Post reporting that Tyson officials had been called out for failing to provide masks to workers even as the virus spread.

On Tuesday, Tyson officials provided a list of health-safety measures they've implemented to better protect employees.

Officials at the state agriculture department do not keep data on illnesses at food processing plants, and could not say whether any COVID-19 cases were reported at facilities in Lancaster County. Officials at the U.S. Department of Agriculture also did not provide that information.

'It's very frustrating'

For several weeks, a JBS Beef slaughterhouse in Souderton — about an hour and a half northeast of Lancaster — was forced to close, said Cameron Bruett, head of corporate affairs.

"Souderton was previously closed due to several members of our management team coming down with flu-like symptoms," Bruett said.

Employees at the Souderton plant have tested positive for COVID-19, and one died from related respiratory failure, according to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer.

It's that plant, since reopened, that Nissley Brothers relies on to process animals from its Mount Joy farm, which houses about 800 heads of cattle, Nissley said.

Speaking about a worst case scenario, Nissley said he stood to lose revenue due to virus-related disruptions, though he couldn't say exactly how much.

Delays have meant that Nissley is moving fewer animals over a longer period of time, which means he's also feeding them for a longer period -- leading to discounted, over-fattened cattle.

At the same time grocery store meat prices have reportedly increased, he said.

"It's very frustrating," Nissley said. "We have plenty of cattle in the country to supply."

