Fears about the spread of COVID-19 have led to the cancellation of a student archery tournament in State College that was expected to attract more than 1,000 children from across the state.

That’s according to officials at the state Game Commission, who announced that the Friday event had been canceled, and it’s unclear whether it will be rescheduled.

“The Game Commission in coming weeks will contact participating schools to explore whether rescheduling the tournament is possible,” they said.

The annual tournament, coordinated by the Game Commission through the National Archery in the Schools Program, is typically held at Penn State University’s Multi-Sports Facility.

On Wednesday, university officials announced that nonessential campus events would be canceled through April 6 due to the spread of COVID-19, commonly called coronavirus.