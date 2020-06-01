coronavirus covid-19 illustration file photo cdc dark background

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals the structure of the novel coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named COVID-19.

 CDC

Lancaster County will officially come out of lockdown and move to the "yellow" phase of a partial reopening of its economy on Friday as Gov. Tom Wolf lifts his stay-at-home order on the state's final 10 counties.

As we start a new month, here are 10 numbers that illustrate some of the ways the coronavirus pandemic has impacted Lancaster County since March:

70Days of lockdown Lancaster County will have been under when it partially reopens Friday

3,161 — COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County since the first diagnosis on March 19

297 — Local deaths since first victim died here on March 26

91 — Percentage of local deaths that were residents of nursing or long-term-care facilities

24 —  Number of local municipalities that have had at least one coronavirus death

54,000: Number of county residents who have sought unemployment benefits here since the pandemic hit (and some are still waiting to receive them)

$95 millionFederal coronavirus aid to Lancaster County to support health-care efforts, businesses and government operations

$50 million — Operating loss incurred by Lancaster General Hospital

Sign up for our newsletter

44 — Number of COVID-19 patients at Lancaster General Hospital as of Monday

19,204 — Number county residents (3.5% of county’s population) who have been tested so far for COVID-19

Sources: Pennsylvania Department of Health; Lancaster County Coroner's Office; LNP | LancasterOnline news articles

red yellow green reopening map as of may 29 2020 covid-19

On May 29, 2020, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf released this map showing which counties are now officially in the red, yellow and green phases of the state's reopening plan.

His post said: "Today the first counties moved to the green phase of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan. Several others moved from red to yellow. The counties that remain in the red phase are the ones that have been hardest hit by COVID-19. I am working with a team of experts to plan for their reopening by June 5. More on Pennsylvania’s reopening plan: governor.pa.gov/plan-for-pennsylvania."