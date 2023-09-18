Cornerstone Drive is scheduled to be closed Tuesday at Centerville Road in Manor Township so a contractor can pave a cross pipe trench.

Weather permitting, the work will be performed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will be able to access Cornerstone Drive from Stone Creek Road and Pine Bridge Lane, according to the state Department of Transportation. Flaggers will be on hand assist motorists through the area.

Access will be maintained to all residences on Cornerstone Drive.

The work is part of the $36.3 million Centerville Road Interchange Improvement project, which is scheduled to be completed by July 25, 2025.

The interchange improvement project includes work on Centerville Road from Cornerstone Drive to Marietta Avenue (Route 23), and Marietta Avenue from Centerville Road to Stony Battery Road. It consists of structure replacement, Superpave overlay, base replacement, roadway widening, milling, guiderail improvements, drainage improvements, pavement markings, Americans with Disabilities Act improvements, traffic signal improvements, and other miscellaneous construction.

J.D. Eckman Inc. of West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, is the prime contractor.