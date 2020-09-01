Summer's third and final full moon — the corn moon — will be at its fullest and brightest Tuesday night, though Lancaster County may not be able to see it because of forecast clouds and rain.

Some Native American nations called it the full corn moon, as September's full moon often coincided with the time of year to harvest corn, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

It's sometimes referred to as the full barley moon for the same reason; it was the peak time of year to harvest the barley crops.

September's full moon is also typically known as the season's harvest moon, or the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox on Sept. 21.

This year, the official harvest moon will be in October, an occurrence that happens once every three years.

Here are the year's remaining full moon dates:

Oct. 1: Harvest moon

Oct. 31: Blue moon

Nov. 30: Beaver moon

Dec. 29: Cold moon

