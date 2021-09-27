Warm temperatures early this week should give way to slightly cooler and drier weather in Lancaster County, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Temperatures should reach the mid- to high-70s today and Tuesday, dipping into the mid- to upper-50s at night, said meteorologist David Martin.

But those temperatures will drop after Tuesday, reaching slightly lower than normal levels for this time of year, Martin said. The remainder of the week and into the weekend will see high temperatures in the mid-60s to low-70s, reaching as low as the upper-40s at night.

The cooler weather is about 5 to 6 degrees below typical temperatures for late September, but does not approach record lows, Martin said. Monday and Tuesday’s highs, while several degrees above the historic average, are also well below record highs.

The week will be mostly sunny, though storms could produce some rain late Monday night and into Tuesday afternoon. The storms are not expected to produce severe weather or heavy rain.