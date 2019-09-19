Thursday will be cool and sunny in Lancaster County, but warmer temps will make their way back this weekend.
Today's high will be 73, dropping to a low of 45 tonight.
No rain is in the forecast, and skies will be mostly clear.
Temps will start to rise back into the 80s starting tomorrow.
Sunday will likely be the warmest day of the week, with a high of 88 and a low of 66.
"Nights this weekend into early next week will be cool, but the evenings will feel more like the middle of summer until after the sun goes down," AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski wrote.