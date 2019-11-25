Weather Nov. 25

Thanksgiving week will see mild weather before things begin to cool off.

Mostly sunny weather with temperatures in the mid-50s are in store Monday and Tuesday, according to AccuWeather. The low Monday is expected to be 34 degrees, with Tuesday’s low dropping to 42.

A windy Wednesday with a chance of showers will greet people traveling to their Thanksgiving destinations. AccuWeather is calling for a high of 56, with winds at 15 mph and gusts of up to 37 mph. The low will be 42.

The Millersville University Weather Information Center’s seven-day outlook has Tuesday and Wednesday topping out at 60 degrees, with showers passing through on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving will see winds subside and cooler weather. AccuWeather is calling for a high of 47 and a low of 31.

The end of the week will see similar temperatures, with Friday topping out at 45 before dropping to 27. Saturday’s high will be 44, with a low of 34.

Rain returns to the forecast on Sunday. The first day of December will see the high reach 47 and a low of 34.