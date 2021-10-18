An unusually warm fall will continue later this week after several days of cooler temperatures, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Temperatures should return to slightly above-average levels for mid-October on Tuesday, with highs remaining in the upper-60s and low-70s for the rest of the week, said meteorologist Amanda Wagner. That comes after cooler temperatures Monday, with a high at or just below 60 degrees, dropping into the mid-40s at night.

Though high temperatures will drop again to the upper-50s over the weekend, Lancaster County and other parts of Pennsylvania have yet to reach lows of 40 degrees so far this autumn. In Lancaster County, the average day to reach a low of 40 degrees or lower is Sept. 30.

The latest recorded date to reach that temperature in Lancaster County is Oct. 23, in 2005.

Wagner said it may take longer than that to reach 40 degrees this year, possibly no sooner than when a cold front moves in over the weekend.

"We’ve just been in a warm pattern so far this fall," Wagner said. "It’s an overall climate pattern where we’ve had really warm nights and then it’s been really humid, which has helped hold in that heat."

The next few days should be dry, with some light showers possible on Thursday or Friday as the cold front moves in. Any rainfall on those days is expected to be light.

Wind gusts could reach up to 25 mph on Monday before calming for the week on Tuesday.