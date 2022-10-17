It's shaping up to be an idyllic autumn week in Lancaster County.

Aside from a slight chance of showers Monday, clear skies will stick around all week, according to National Weather Service in State College. Dry weather is forecast to persist through the week and into the weekend.

The highs will start out in the mid 60s on Monday, but dip to the lower to mid 50s for the middle part of the week. The high will return to the lowers 60s on Friday. The lows through the week will stay in the 30s.

Here's a look at the forecast for Lancaster city, according to NWS:

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies, a 20% chance of showers. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. High: 64

Monday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 38

Tuesday: Sunny skies. High: 51

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 35

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 53

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 35

Thursday: Sunny skies. High: 55

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 37

Friday: Sunny skies. High: 61

Friday night: Mostly clear skies. Low: 41