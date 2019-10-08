Rain Features
Buy Now

A group of Millersville students walk across James Street in the rain at Millersville University Thursday March 21, 2019.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Expect a cool and cloudy day with some rain in Lancaster County.

The high should be around 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

There's a 90 percent chance of showers, mainly in the morning, according to the weather service.

A chance of rain continues overnight with cloudy skies and a low around 50 degrees.

Sign up for our newsletter

On Wednesday expect even cooler weather with a high in the low 60s. Rain is likely during the day, according to AccuWeather.

Temperatures should stay in the 60s through the weekend.