Expect a cool and cloudy day with some rain in Lancaster County.
The high should be around 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
There's a 90 percent chance of showers, mainly in the morning, according to the weather service.
A chance of rain continues overnight with cloudy skies and a low around 50 degrees.
On Wednesday expect even cooler weather with a high in the low 60s. Rain is likely during the day, according to AccuWeather.
Temperatures should stay in the 60s through the weekend.