A convoy will transport a large PPL transformer through Lancaster County today, a process that could take several hours and cause traffic delays.

The convoy will move the transporter from Columbia to a location in Penn Township south of Manheim, according to Manheim Township police. The route starts on Route 462, and goes to Route 741, Route 30, Fruitville Pike, and ends on Bucknoll Road, ABC27 reports.

Buckingham Heavy Transport provided a map showing the convoy's route.

The trip will begin at 9 a.m. and could take up four to six hours to complete, according to Mike Brovont, a spokesman with Buckingham Heavy Transport. He added that the process will be a slow one due to low power lines and tree branches.