A Rapho Township convicted sex offender who used an alias to get close to children and abuse another young girl, while volunteering with Hope’s Haven in Bainbridge, was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.

Joseph Todd Rohrer, 49, pleaded guilty to several felonies, including sexual assault by a volunteer and failure to register under Megan’s Law, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

He made a plea deal for the sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison. The district attorney’s office said that the “the plea resolution was offered … considering input from the victim’s family and that they did not wish to endure a trial.”

Rohrer used a fake name when he applied for volunteer opportunities with Hope’s Haven, the district attorney’s office said. And when he was accepted as a volunteer, Rohrer didn’t register that employment information, which is required by Megan’s Law.

The criminal complaint says Rohrer admitted to multiple occasions of touching the child inappropriately, exposing himself and having the child touch him inappropriately.

Rohrer had entered a relationship with another volunteer who was related to the child, according to then-camp spokesperson IdaMay Hornberger.

Rohrer used the alias Todd Brown, and because the Conoy Township camp’s preliminary background check on that name turned up no problems, he was allowed to volunteer in a limited capacity that mostly involved training horses off-site, Hornberger said.

She said the camp also requires fingerprint checks and Rohrer balked at that, which led to his being suspended and then terminated as the camp investigated further and figured out who he really was.

Hope’s Haven is a non-profit horse rescue and youth camp that “pair kids with an activity or horse that will encourage them toward hope and personal growth,” according to it’s website.

In 2012, Rohrer was found to have 273 images of children in lewd acts that were discovered when he took a zip drive with the images on them to a local library, prosecutors said.

