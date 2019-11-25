A Columbia man convicted on sex offenses has begun a lengthy prison sentence after failing to complete mandatory treatment during his probation.

Robert M. Flerx, 26, was sentenced to 2 to 5 years in prison by Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely on Nov. 13 for numerous parole and probation violations stemming from convictions in 2016 and 2018.

Flerx was transferred to the state correctional facility in Camp Hill last week.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick said Flerx continued to show a desire to have sexual contact with children, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick said Flerx failed to successfully complete court-mandated treatment and counseling for sex offenders and was kicked out of at least one program.

In 2016, Flerx was convicted for indecent assault and corruption of minors for exposing himself to a 7-year-old child. Last year, he was convicted of statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors for having sexual contact with a 15-year-old, the district attorney’s office states.