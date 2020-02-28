A Lancaster city man lied to authorities about his job status and where he was living, as he is required to do under Megan's Law, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Christopher A. Dixon, 62, who has convictions of rape and aggravated indecent assault, was sentenced to 3.5 to 7 years in prison for the lies after he pleaded guilty to two felony counts of failure to register, the district attorney's office said.

Dixon said that he was living in the area of North Queen and Chestnut streets, but police saw him repeatedly entering a home in the 400 block of High Street, "pulling a key from a pocket and checking the mailbox before entering," according to the district attorney's office.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick also testified that police also found Dixon's clothes and mail inside the High Street home.

He had also claimed that he was working with a printing company, the district attorney's office said, despite losing his job less than a month after being hired.

Dixon said that he was not in trouble until police became involved, according to the district attorney's office.

