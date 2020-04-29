A Lancaster city registered sex offender has been charged after he turned himself into police for downloading and sending child pornography, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police were notified by the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children Dec. 16, 2019, that an IP address in Lancaster city had sent 43 suspected child pornography files over Discord, a chat server, an affidavit of probable cause said.

The IP address eventually lead police to 25-year-old Miguel Arellano, who was convicted in 2017 for possession of child pornography and sexual abuse of children, according to the Megan's Law registry.

On April 16, the Pennsylvania State Police Computer Crime Task Force executed a search warrant of Arellano's residence. When interviewed by a trooper, Arellano denied using Discord or using social media accounts, court documents said. The trooper ended the interview when it became clear Arellano would not provide any information.

Three hours after police searched his home, Arellano arrived at the Lancaster Bureau of Police station to confess that he had downloaded and sent child pornography files, the affidavit said.

Arellano is charged with criminal use of a communication facility, failure to comply with Megan's Law registration requirements and dissemination of child pornography, court documents said. He is currently at Lancaster County Prison, unable to post $200,000 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 4.

