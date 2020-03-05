York City Police have arrested a convicted sex offender they say kidnapped a woman from the York County Heritage Rail Trail and raped her.

Randy-Jay A. Jones was being taken to York County Prison on Thursday on $200,000 bail, according to court records.

Jones, 41, of the 500 block of South Queen Street, was arraigned Thursday morning at the county's central booking unit on felony charges of kidnapping, rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and robbery, plus the misdemeanors of unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, making terroristic threats, simple assault, indecent assault and theft, according to court documents.

Charging documents allege Jones approached a 31-year-old woman who was walking on Kings Mill Road at Jessop Place about 6 p.m. Feb. 28, grabbed her, pushed her down and forced her into his vehicle.

'I'll kill you': He grabbed her throat and covered her face with his hand, then told her, "I'll kill you if you don't do what I tell you to do," charging documents allege.

He brandished a large knife and held it to her neck as he drove to an unknown location. where he raped her, police said.

On Wednesday, a tipster contacted the woman and told her that the attacker's name was Randy-Jay Jones, according to charging documents, which state he matched the description of the rapist given by the 31-year-old woman.

Jones' home is two or three properties away from a barbershop where the woman ran for help after the attack and called police, documents state.

York City detectives also found video of the initial attack, which they said "clearly" shows a man matching Jones' description rushing up behind the woman, forcing her to the ground and pulling her away from the area — and out of camera view, according to documents.

A search of Jones' home on Wednesday during his arrest caused him to become "loud and boisterous," and officers later found a woman's pink Fitbit, believed to be the one Jones stole from the woman during the rape, charging documents allege.

They also found clothing in Jones' home that matched the description of the clothing he wore when he allegedly kidnapping and raped the woman, documents allege.

Changing stories? Jones gave investigators, including lead Detective Kyle Hower, different accounts of what he allegedly did to the woman, police said.

"The defendant first denies ever being on the Rail Trail in the area of the victim on this evening (Feb. 28)," Hower wrote in charging documents. "(He) then admits to walking the Rail Trail, but never making contact with the female victim. The defendant then admitted to hugging the victim, but not knocking the victim down."

Documents allege Jones continued to change his story:

"The defendant then admitted to hugging the victim forcefully and knocking her over by accident. (He) then admitted that the victim got into his vehicle, but no sexual acts occurred."

Eventually, Jones said he had sexual contact with the woman, but claimed it was consensual, documents state.

It is unclear if he has retained an attorney.

Sex offender: According to the state's Megan's Law website, Jones was convicted of indecent assault in 2008, making him a 10-year registered sex offender.

Online court records reveal a Lancaster County jury convicted Jones of robbery, indecent assault and related charges for that incident, which happened in 2007 in Lancaster City.

In 2009, Jones pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Court to failing to abide by his sex-offender conditions, according to court records.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.