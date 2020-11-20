A man who was sentenced to life in prison last year will not get any relief from his sentence, according to a Pennsylvania court which ruled that the sentence was appropriate earlier this week.

Jose Ferrufino, 52, was convicted of fatally shooting his wife’s partner, Hugo Garcia-Hernandez in 2017.

He argued that the jury’s 2018 conviction was against the evidence, the district attorney’s office said.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court disagreed with his argument and said that there was sufficient evidence for the sentencing.

Prosecutors called the shooting a “stone-cold assassination,” according to the district attorney’s office.

Garcia-Hernandez was found dead in his Providence Township home with a gunshot wound to the chest and was beaten in the face, the district attorney’s office said.

Ferrufino was sentenced in January 2019 to life in prison, plus 15 to 35 years.

