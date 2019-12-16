An Ephrata man who served prison time for drug dealing a dozen years ago — and who was accused of having a homemade bomb and numerous weapons — has been arrested again on drug charges.

Milton Wayne Jones, 61, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 11, after the Lancaster County Drug Task Force searched his home at 206 Church Ave.

According to a criminal complaint, detectives found about 11/2 pounds of marijuana, nearly 3 pounds, 7 ounces of tetrahydrocannabinol — the psychoactive chemical tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, in marijuana — 11/3 ounces of cocaine, 26 THC vape cartridges, four packs of THC gummy candy, a scale, methamphetamine and $20,038 in cash.

Jones is charged with four counts of drug possession with intent to deliver and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and is being held at Lancaster County Prison unable to post $1 million bail. A message left Monday, Dec. 17, for an attorney listed for him in online court documents, wasn't returned.

Jones was arrested on drug and weapons in August 2006.

Police said they found a 50-gallon Freon tank he modified and filled with black powder, three handguns and eight rifles, about 30 marijuana plants and packaged marijuana at storage units he rented at an Ephrata Township farm.

A month later, while out on bail, he was charged with trying to break into a home at the farm where his storage units were.

Court records indicate Jones pleaded guilty in September 2007 to drug charges and attempted burglary and was sentenced to three to six years in state prison.

