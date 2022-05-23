A man was killed while working at Lancaster Country Club property Monday afternoon, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office and a club official confirmed.

The contractor, described as a man in his early 20s from Media, Pennsylvania, died as a result of a construction accident, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said. The man’s identity has not been publicly released pending the notification of his death to his next of kin.

Emergency units were called to the country club at 1466 New Holland Pike in Manheim Township at 2:05 p.m., according to a dispatch report. A Lancaster County-Wide Communications supervisor was unable to share any details about the incident at the time.

“Lancaster Country Club is able to confirm the tragic death of a contractor who was working on-site at the club this afternoon,” said Ryan Granruth, the club’s general manager. “Emergency rescue personnel are currently at the scene and an investigation is underway.”

An external examination is scheduled to take place Tuesday morning to determine the man’s official cause and manner of death.

A Manheim Township police spokesperson confirmed that the agency is investigating a death at the country club, but could not comment any further.

In an email to club members, club President Craig Roda said the contractor, a a Mottin Golf Course Renovations employee, "lost his life in a tragic accident on the golf course."

"We extend our deepest condolences to the entire Mottin team as well as our superintendent, Josh Saunders, and his assistant, Matt Wolfe, who had a long friendship with the decedent," Roda said.

Attempts to contact a Mottin representative Monday evening by email were not immediately successful.

All nines will be closed Tuesday as a result of the incident, Roda said. Golf will resume at the club on Wednesday, though the Dogwood-Highlands course will be closed pending the completion of the investigation into the death.