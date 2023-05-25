Lancaster County officials did not reach an agreement Thursday in contract talks with a union representing probation officers, according to a union leader, but the two sides agreed to continue negotiations.

The talks came a day after Adam Crossen, the union representative for Teamsters Local 771, confronted county commissioners about the negotiations, saying the county was not bargaining in good faith.

Crossen said there are 21 vacant officer positions in the adult and juvenile probation departments.

In an email Thursday, Commissioner Josh Parsons cited new figures to indicate the adult probation department had a low turnover rate. In the first three months of this year, adult probation saw a 3.9% turnover rate, and 8% in 2022.

“There has always been some turnover in (adult probation) as people move on to other careers in law enforcement, etc., and these numbers do not show a particular retention problem there,” the commissioner wrote.

Crossen said the numbers from Parsons may have included employees in the department who are not represented by the Teamsters. The bargaining unit represents about 100 probation officers, according to Crossen, including juvenile probation officers.

The commissioner also said his understanding of the negotiations was that Crossen’s team was proposing a 30% raise for his members. Crossen said that was false, that the Teamsters local had proposed a 22% raise.

Salary study

County officials conducted a salary study last year that compared pay rates for county employees with their equivalents in other counties.

The study found the average pay for a unionized junior probation officer across Berks, Cumberland, Lehigh, Luzerne, Northampton, Westmoreland and York counties was $27.76 per hour at the end of 2022, compared to $23.46 in Lancaster, as of June 2022. Unionized senior probation officers in the county made on average $29.26 per hour last year, while their counterparts in the seven other counties made $31.69 per hour.

Parsons reiterated Thursday that the board of commissioners has a good track record when it comes to contract negotiations with unions during his tenure. One other contract renewal, for assistant district attorneys and public defenders, has recently gone into arbitration, Parsons said. That group also is represented by the Teamsters.

“It is a similar situation regarding demands,” Parsons said. “Other than that, we have normally always been able to work them out, which says a lot given the number of unions we have.”

A spokesperson for the board of commissioners Thursday affirmed that since 2016, when Parsons took office, the county has been involved in 11 contract negotiations and only two have gone to arbitration, including the current one with prosecutors and public defenders.