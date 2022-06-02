Though Thursday evening was off to a rainy start, it didn't dampen the spirit of the thousands of people in Clipper Magazine Stadium celebrating J.P. McCaskey High School's graduating Class of 2022.

More than 670 students traversed the wet baseball field to get to their seats. Administrators briskly wiped down seats before the graduates sat down.

It was an ironic nod to the focus on perseverance and overcoming adversity, two themes which were heavily emphasized by graduation speakers.

Graduate Sujan Upreti talked about immigrating to the United States at a young age and living the "American Dream." He recalled his time in Nepal, living in a bamboo hut, and how he got to be a McCaskey graduate.

"You don't have to be an immigrant to have the American dream," Upreti said. "Every one of you who is sitting here tonight can go after your dreams and achieve them. Yes, there will be obstacles that we will face throughout the next journey, but always remember you have a dream, and you must protect it."

Another graduate, Essence Winters, focused on ideas from Martin Luther King Jr., especially about the power of the vote.

"Let's wave our ballots, and our diplomas, and continue to voice ourselves, for some will mistake our passion for anger," Winters said. "Let them, because we're going to continue to beat the odds."

McCaskey students, generally, are no stranger to adversity. At this year's commencement ceremony, the school honored the Class of 1972 and talked about the parallels between what this year's class endured, compared to the Watergate scandal and Hurricane Agnes' destruction through Pennsylvania.

After the recognition, they announced the winner of the Hall of Honor Award, a tradition McCaskey does in lieu of a valedictorian and salutatorian. This year, its recipient was Naomi-Jeanne Main, an award-winning violinist and cross country runner who will attend Yale University this fall.

Before administration announced the names of each student who graduated, retiring superintendent Damaris Rau took the stage and talked about endings and new beginnings. She teared up as she talked about students entering a new chapters, as she is about to start a new journey herself.

Rau commended the students for their activism and willingness to fight for what's right, referencing protests around the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, and the murder of George Floyd.

"Be the voice for marginalized members of our community, including our Black, brown, and LGBTQ neighbors and friends," Rau said. "Become leaders and CEOs and represent your community in all levels of the workforce. And don't forget to be thankful."